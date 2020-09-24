DSU commencement ceremony planned for October 4

Dakota State University graduates will soon have their special moment.

Just like at any other school, the pandemic made for an interesting spring for students, their families, and staff.

Even though Dakota State University is well into the fall semester, summer and spring graduates will be the ones in the spotlight next weekend.

The university is holding its commencement ceremony that it didn’t get to have earlier this year.

“So we’re paying attention to the issues around health and safety, but at the same time, we just know how meaningful this event is for most students,” DSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jim Moran said.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 4th at the Fieldhouse.

“We’ve scaled down a little bit in terms of the nature of our music celebration, the number of people on the podium, and these sorts of things, but it is a live ceremony for those students and they will cross the stage if you will to be able to pick up a diploma,” Moran said.

DSU Senior Samuel Drummond won’t graduate until next year, but he knows just how important a real ceremony can be for students.

“It’s kind of a culmination of four years of study and kind of really transition from kind of being a student into kind of the real world. I think it’s kind of a momentous occasion for all,” DSU Senior Samuel Drummond said.

Moran says a survey this summer revealed enough students wanted the chance to attend an in-person ceremony.

“I think it was disappointing for a number of people to not be able to feel that sense of closure and I think this is also an attempt to give students a sense of closure in their academic year here at DSU,” Moran said.

Moran says about 85 graduates have said they will attend the ceremony.

Safety measures will be taken at the ceremony.

While there is a limit to the number of guests that can be in the Fieldhouse, a limited number of guests will also be able to watch a livestream in the Dakota Prairie Playhouse across the road.

You can also watch a livestream from you home by visiting this link.