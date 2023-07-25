MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota State is launching a new course for the fall semester.

The university announced on Tuesday that they’re launching an Introduction to Esports course. The course will be open to all students, will be online and structured around independent research and lectures.

“You do not have to have prior knowledge of gaming or esports to take the introductory course,” DSU Esports Coach Andy Roland said.

DSU says students will learn about industry trends and how to navigate them, team dynamics, and event management.