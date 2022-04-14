SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Social Services is offering funds to assist eligible low-income households in replacing or repairing their furnaces as part of a $1 million funding disbursal through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Repair and replacement for air conditioners have also been added for this year only and are available until September 30, 2022.

“For low-income families in South Dakota, unexpected costs due to a furnace or air conditioner that is not functioning properly can be a struggle,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “By putting additional funding into this program, we can help ensure families will have reliable and efficient systems when they need them.”

Eligibility for repair or replacement is based on income for households whose furnace or air conditioner is not working or not working properly.

Four Community Action Programs administer the program for DSS and cover every county in the state. These are: