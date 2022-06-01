SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More funding will be available for registered and licensed child care providers in South Dakota.

The Department of Social Services is making more additional grants available from $60 million in stabilization grants through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. During the initial funding, DSS distributed funds to 676 child care providers totaling $35.4 million.

The amount of money is based on the child care provider’s average monthly expenses. Child care providers who previously received grants and newly registered and licensed providers by DSS can apply for the money. The deadline is June 15 and funds must be expended on operation expenses.

DSS deputy secretary Brenda Tidball-Zeltinger told the South Dakota Board of Social Services in April DSS is doing targeted work with unregulated child care providers.

One child care provider in Sioux Falls told KELOLAND News she was licensed for child care with the city of Sioux Falls but the state license had too many rules – citing monthly menus, rules about sleeping with blankets or giving milk to kids before they’re one.

There were 278 registered family day care providers listed with DSS. In-home day cares can have up to 12 kids, but they’re only allowed four children under the age of two.

For Fiscal Year 2022, DSS received $182 million in federal pandemic grants. The largest chunk was $126.9 million that went for child care aid.

The first batch of funding became tied up in a disagreement between state lawmakers with the Joint Appropriations Committee and Governor Kristi Noem. Lawmakers believed the federal money needed to go through the legislative process and couldn’t be sent out with only the Governor’s approval. Lawmakers also expressed concerns about how the money would be used.