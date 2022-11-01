SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are more than 100 children eligible for adoption in South Dakota, according to the Department of Social Services (DSS).

DSS says there is “an ongoing need” for families willing to adopt siblings, older children, and children with medical and behavioral needs.

The department partners with South Dakota Kids Belong to recruit 1,200 families by 2025, or 300 families per year. As of July, DSS had recruited 4% of their 300-family goal for the 2022-23 year.

“As long as there is a need for adoption, we will continue working to find homes that are just right for the children that are waiting,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “We will not stop. We say it often because it is so important, ‘Every child deserves a safe loving home.’”

Governor Kristi Noem has declared November Adoption Awareness Month.