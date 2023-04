This story has been updated with the correct street address. It is not on the USD campus.

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Vermillion are looking into what sparked a dryer fire at 734 N. University St. in Vermillion.

Authorities say it happened at an apartment building just before 4 p.m. Monday. Crews arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the laundry room.

All residents were evacuated from the building.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters were on the scene for around two hours.