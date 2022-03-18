SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You don’t have to spot a robin in your yard to know that spring has arrived.

A different type of birdie is showing up in Sioux Falls. Early-bird golfers are teeing-off at Elmwood following a long, dry winter.

Morning temperatures in the thirties aren’t keeping players like D.J. Johnson from taking their first swings of the season at Elmwood Golf Course.

“I feel good about it, just trying to get my swing back and just have fun doing it, just get back in the groove of it,” Johnson said.

Elmwood opened for the season on Thursday selling out all of its tee-times.

Golfing this early in the season has its advantages. The weather may be a little chilly for a morning session, but the ground’s hard enough to give your balls a few extra bounces and distance on your shots. Looks like a hole-in-one to me!

“The greens are actually pretty green so that’s good, they’re coming through the fairways. You can tell the difference between a fairway and the rough which is always good because I’m always in the rough,” Sioux Falls Golf Assistant General Manager Cat Clark said.

But the lack of snow-cover over the winter means there’s less moisture available to help the grass rebound from its long layoff.

“The dry winter is great for most people, for the golf course, it can be a bit of a headache because we have chemicals down to try and get into the ground to protect the roots and seeds and things like that for the spring, so you like to have a little more moisture, but with our agronomy team we feel like we’ve got a great team that’s got us set up, if they say we’re ready to roll, then we’re going to rock and roll,” Clark said.

Golfers say the course looks in very good shape for so early in the season. They’re willing to put up with dry conditions as long as it means they can enjoy the sport they’ve been waiting to play, all winter long.

“It’s exhilarating, it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing, it really is,” Johnson said.

All 27 holes at Elmwood will be open starting Saturday, cart path-only, meaning you cannot drive on the fairways.

Prairie Green is expected to open later next week with Kuehn Park opening in April.