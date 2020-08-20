Dry weather leaves some areas in the Black Hills at high risk fire danger

THE BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s heating up across KELOLAND. Some areas in the Black Hills have a high fire danger right now.

Assistant Chief Adam Kuenkel says the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department has responded to more than 30 grass fires this year – that’s higher than the last two years.

“Just be very very careful with ignition sources. Whether it be your lawnmower or if you’re towing something and you have chains on your trailers, just make sure those are up tucked away where they are supposed to be and not dragging. Maintenance on vehicles can help,” Chief Kuenkel said.

However, Kuenkel says this is more of a typical summer in the Black Hills.

“Definitely this year is back to what we saw probably 7 or 8 years ago. Dry conditions that cause things to move a little quick, especially if we have a little help from wind,” Chief Kuenkel said.

Chris Stover with the Black Hills National Forest Service says after all of the rain in 2018 and 2019, this year’s grass fuels seem extremely dry.

“On average we have about 135 to 140 fires on average in the Black Hills every single year. Now last year, if we remember it was 10 inches ahead for moisture. It was very very few, this year though it’s certainly more average where across the Black Hills we’ll pick up about 3 to 4 fires a week,” Stover said.

There are hundreds of these RAWS sights, or remote automated weather systems, throughout the U.S., with about a dozen here in the Black Hills. Each of them will have a different reading that determines fire dangers.

Fire officials remind everyone to be careful around these dry conditions.

“Whether they’re having a campfire at a campground or if their driving through deep grass with their ATV, UTV car, whatever that is. I think just people being cognizant of the changing conditions are pretty key,” Stover said.

