SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Aside from a couple of isolated showers and storms in southeast KELOLAND today, it looks to stay mostly dry and warm in eastern KELOLAND for the next several days.

Temperatures will remain above average through the holiday weekend with many in the 80s. Depending on the day, we should be at least 10 degrees above average. With the heat and strong south winds, moisture will be a hot commodity. Even with a southeast wind, getting moisture in eastern KELOLAND will be tough, here’s the reason why.

While southeast winds are usually a good wind to bring moisture in KELOLAND, our southeast winds over the next couple of days will NOT be connected to the Gulf of Mexico, they’re coming from the strong high pressure system that will slowly move through the Great Lakes. It will supply us with a steady stream of dry air.

You can see how dry that air is as our dew point temperatures will actually fall to the 30s by Saturday. Notice how it’s taking it from the dry air in Illinois.

For eastern KELOLAND to get a better chance for rain, these dew point temperatures need to go up. We don’t see that happening until early next week, if even then. So pack you patience for any rain chances over the next several days.