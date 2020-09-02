Dry summer leads to hay shortage at McCrossan Boys Ranch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — McCrossan Boys Ranch is feeling the impact of the dry summer.

The ranch that helps out at-risk youth is in need of hay for its horses and cattle. Hot temps and dry conditions mean the pasture is in rough shape. Director of Admissions and Equine Services Troy Geis says McCrossan also had a low yielding alfalfa year.

“We try and raise enough to feed our own animals but like I said, this summer has been a little tough,” Geis said.

McCrossan animals go through about 150 tons of hay each year. If you’d like to help out, you can call Christy Menning at the ranch at 605-339-1203.