RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — On the western side of South Dakota, crews are trying to contain a 1,200 acre fire East of Highway 44 along Creston Road. The call came in at about 11:30 a.m. MT.

So far, crews have contained about 70 percent of the fire. Authorities say the dry weather and strong winds helped the fire to grow quickly.

The Pennington County Fire Service is asking everyone to use extreme caution with how dry it is.