SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Becky Drury resigned from one district to take the job in another district, Gov. Kristi Noem said in a news release today.

Noem appointed Drury to represent District 34 to replace former Republican Rep. Jess Olson who cited ongoing health issues when she resigned in November. Drury had been the District 32 representative since January 2022.

She has moved to District 34, according to the release.

The shifting of Drury to another seat leaves the House with 69 members, one short of 70.

Noem is in the process of considering candidates for District 32. Those interested can submit resumes and cover letters to Ben.Koisti@state.sd.us by Tuesday, Jan. 23.