Drunk mother arrested for child endangerment after tipping stroller

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls mother is facing child abuse and drug charges after tipping a stroller with a baby in it on Monday morning.

Cori Henry, 37, was arrested and is facing charges of child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, someone called about a woman pushing a child in a stroller that tipped over just before 10 a.m. Monday. Officers checked on the woman to make sure everything was OK near 15th Street and Prairie Avenue.

Police noticed the 1-year-old baby only had a hat and coat on. There were no gloves, no shoes or no blanket. The temperature outside was 22 degrees.

Officers also smelled alcohol and preliminary breath test resulted in an alcohol level of .31.

“The officers didn’t think the baby was appropriately dressed to be out in the weather,” Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Henry also had prescription pills on her that were not in a bottle, which led to the controlled substance charge. Clemens did not know if the pills were Henry’s or not.