SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man faces kidnapping charges and police are reminding parents to keep an eye on their kids.

Police say some children got off the bus and were playing on a snowbank when an intoxicated man grabbed one of the kids.

Police say 27-year-old Leroy Swifthawk put the child in a bear hug and started to carry the child away.

Parents and other adults started screaming and eventually got him to put the child down.

Swifthawk is scheduled to be in court this afternoon.