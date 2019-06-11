Drunk driver crashes into light pole in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A drunk driver crashed into a light pole Monday in Rapid City.

Authorities say at 4:45 p.m. a car ran a red light on Highway 44 near Elk Vale Road and had to swerve to avoid hitting another vehicle that was making a legal turn through the intersection. The car then lost control and hit the light pole, police said. Several cans of beer were scattered as debris from the crash as well as some marijuana and associated paraphernalia.

John Anagnostopulos, 29, of Rapid City, was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was sent to the hospital for injuries, no word on his condition.

