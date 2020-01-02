Drunk driver crashes into garage on Lowell Avenue early Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A drunk driver caused some major damage for a homeowner early Thursday morning.

At 2:50 a.m. Thursday morning in the 800 block of South Lowell Avenue, near 16th Street, police responded to a crash. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said the car was going south on Lowell Avenue when the driver lost control, hit a curb, a tree, some Christmas decorations and hit a garage attached to a home.

Police arrested Nichole Franko, 30, of Sioux Falls, for DUI 1st offense, marijuana and paraphernalia. The 32-year-old passenger was the owner of the car and received a ticket for no insurance.

According to police, there was an argument in the car before it left the roadway.