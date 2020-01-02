Drunk driver crashes into garage on Lowell Avenue early Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A drunk driver caused some major damage for a homeowner early Thursday morning. 

At 2:50 a.m. Thursday morning in the 800 block of South Lowell Avenue, near 16th Street, police responded to a crash. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said the car was going south on Lowell Avenue when the driver lost control, hit a curb, a tree, some Christmas decorations and hit a garage attached to a home. 

Police arrested Nichole Franko, 30, of Sioux Falls, for DUI 1st offense, marijuana and paraphernalia. The 32-year-old passenger was the owner of the car and received a ticket for no insurance. 

According to police, there was an argument in the car before it left the roadway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests