Drugs valued at more than $3 million found as part of Pennington County investigation

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO)– Large amounts of cash, illegal drugs and guns were found when three search warrants were served in Pennington County after months of investigation.

Members of the joint Unified Narcotics Task Force found 72 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $1.5-$2.5 million, 10 pounds of cocaine, six pounds of heroin with over $1 million street value, 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, $150,000 cash in illegal drug sale proceeds and 13 guns.

“This is a big bust—a big win for Pennington County,” UNET Sergeant Casey Kenrick said in a news release. “These drugs had a combined street value in the millions of dollars. It’s important to get these drugs off our streets and hold the dealers responsible for the violence and addiction they perpetuate in our community.”

As it is an ongoing investigation, law enforcement is not releasing additional further information.

The UNET team includes members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation. Also involved in the investigation are the Deadwood Police Department, ATF, DEA and Homeland Security.