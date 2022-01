ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aberdeen say a police K-9 assisted in a drug bust last week.

Brown County Sheriff’s deputies and Aberdeen Police officers stopped a vehicle on Friday, January 21.

Police say K-9 Neko indicated the presence of drugs during the traffic stop.

A search of the vehicle turned up 157 grams of meth, 11 ecstasy pills, 117 suspected fentanyl pills, a stolen handgun and $6,400 in cash.

Several charges are pending against the 30-year-old driver from California.