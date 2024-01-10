PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe is seeing an influx of violence and doesn’t have enough police officers to handle the calls.

In 2022, the tribe filed a lawsuit against the United States Government asking for “adequate law enforcement.” Court papers say the tribe’s Department of Safety received 541 drug-related calls in 2021 alone.

“Almost everybody that we know does it,” Monica Titus of Pine Ridge said. “They do drugs. They do fentanyl. They do all of that.”

“Meth, fentanyl, heroin, those are what are destroying people’s lives,” Ken Hart of Pine Ridge said.

“I seen how fentanyl and methamphetamine made a sober person flip from being the most nicest to being a murderer behind bars now,” Rosie Lip of Kyle said.

Oglala Sioux Tribal President Frank Star Comes Out says all of that drug use is leading to violence.

“And this is every reservation, is the amount of drugs coming through our reservations, getting embedded in our reservations, which causes crime,” Star Comes Out said.

KELOLAND News spoke with a man who works in the health care field on the reservation; we’ll call him Jonathan. He wished to remain anonymous because he feared retribution for openly sharing his thoughts. Jonathan told us he sees the impact of drugs everyday.

“It’s getting worse,” Jonathan said. “It’s really devastating because we don’t have the resources. Our people don’t have the resources to deal with any of these things, you know.”

He also told KELOLAND News about an alarming trend happening with alcohol.

“They’re getting the hard rotgut vodka, coming back, mixing it with all kinds of different concoctions from rubbing alcohol to hand sanitizer to whatever you name it,” Jonathan said. “They’re putting in it to stretch that gallon of vodka into two gallons.”

“Where everybody’s seeing it is the cheaper, lower-end vodka is being sold on the reservation illegally, and that’s causing a high rate of addiction and we’re seeing a lot of young folks pass away at a early age,” said Algin Young, chief of police with the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Department of Public Safety. “I mean, we haven’t seen that before, but we’re seeing it across the state, at all the reservations.”

“With the hard alcohol they blackout, and they don’t realize what they’ve done because of the hard alcohol,” Jonathan said. “Next day they wake up and someone tells them what they did, ‘You beat your family up, you beat this up, you shot, you killed this guy,’ and they don’t know.”

And on the Pine Ridge Reservation, there aren’t many options for getting help.

“Our treatment centers are almost like nonexistent,” Jonathan said. “We need to treat the alcoholic. We need to treat the patient. We need to treat them with their addiction and to help with their trauma.”

“If the tribe had more resources for treatment, probation, things of that nature, I think it would help out tremendously,” Young said.

Court documents in the 2022 lawsuit says that the sale of drugs as well as overdoses on the reservation have been on the rise since 1999.

On Thursday night in the fifth part of their eight-part “Emergency & Hope on Pine Ridge” series, KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek and Dan Santella will take us to Kyle Grocery for perspectives on reservation life that touch on a variety of topics.