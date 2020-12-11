Drugs fuel more crime in the city of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crime in Sioux Falls is up. The Mayor and Police Chief unveiled the latest figures today. They say illegal drugs continue to fuel crime in the city.

So far this year, the Sioux Falls Area Drug task Force has conducted 126 search warrants, seized 57 firearms and $241,000 in cash while investigating 2,676 narcotics cases.

“But perhaps the most telling part of their efforts is that to date our drug seizures for fentanyl is just over 308 grams, heroin at 279 grams, and methamphetamine at 54.4 pounds, said Police Chief Matt Burns.

All three drug amounts set records for the city. Burns says policing in 2020 has been a challenge.

“Many crime categories we track have in fact shown some upticks this year, some of them certainly significant. Specific reason for this are pretty complex, but I’m confident the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in those increases,” said Burns.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says one of the major questions they have coming up is how legalized marijuana will impact illegal narcotics. South Dakota voters approved the use of both recreational and medical marijuana. The mayor says there will be a learning curve when it comes to policing the legalized drug.

“We’ve seen what happens in other states, we’re working through that on how we have to adjust accordingly, but it’s going to be a year of learning after we see how the legislature seeks to deal with this, how we are going to authorize that in Sioux Falls, the dispensaries how that will work how many there will be, so there’s going to be a year of education for us as well,” said Tenhaken.