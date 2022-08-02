ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager was arrested after a traffic stop in Roberts County.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

A deputy saw a car going 40 miles over the speed limit, officials said in a post on social media. The car was pulled over and the 16-year-old driver was arrested. There was also a 2-year-old, 6-year-old and 15-year-old inside.

Authorities say drugs were also found after a search.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was later released to a guardian, and they face a list of drug and traffic charges.