SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drug use is on the rise in Sioux Falls and the chief of police say these numbers can’t be ignored and that we all have a responsibility as a community.

Sioux Falls is seeing a dramatic increase in drugs showing up in the city.

Last year, officers seized more than 157 pounds of cocaine.

The previous record in 2019 was just four pounds.

“It’s something that should alarm the entire community, especially with young people in particular being attracted to this drug, family and parents you need to know about this,” Sioux Falls Chief of Police John Thum said.

Sioux Falls is also seeing more fentanyl coming into the city.

Chief of Police John Thum showed reporters a fake bag of pills laced with fentanyl.

He says for the dealers it’s all about the money.

“If they weren’t fake I’d be holding about 75 to 1,000 thousand dollars of fentanyl in my hand,” Thum said.

Probably the most disturbing news, though, is that police saw an increase in overdose deaths last year and that’s why Chief Thum has a sobering message for today’s youth.

“I can’t tell you enough how impactful it is on officers, who have to tell your parents that you’re dead because you took a pill, I can’t erase the cries of mothers and fathers from being on these calls,” Thum said.

Another area of concern are the number of stolen vehicles. The city saw a 19 percent increase in the number of cars being stolen.

“This is a number that we as a community directly can impact, I think we should make it a community goal that our stolen vehicles go down,” Thum said.

Police say in most cases, the keys were left inside.

Other than those two areas, police say crime held steady with the city’s growth and public safety remaining a top priority.

“Over the past two years, this community has really never wavered in their support of law enforcement and public safety and I don’t think we can discount how important that has been for this community,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Sioux Falls police are starting a new campaign on social media called the “Nine p.m. routine.”

At nine p.m., remove valuables from your cars including firearms. Lock your car and your home.