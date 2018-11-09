Drug Use, Drug Arrests On The Rise Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - From meth and marijuana to heroin -- authorities say there are more drugs in South Dakota today than ever before.

The Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force is making arrests on a daily basis. They've had 357 operations already this year and have taken a lot of drugs off the streets.

They've seized 8 pounds of opiates. That's 27-times more than they took in all of 2017.

They've also taken more than 50 pounds of meth off the street, including more than 11 pounds in October.

In that one month, that's more than they confiscated in all of 2017.

Marijuana is the most commonly used drug in the area. The taskforce has taken 78 pounds off the street and made more than 1,300 arrests.

While you may not be directly affected by any of those drug busts it's a community wide issue. And, local authorities need your help.

"We know we are not going to arrest our way out of this problem. We need additional treatment options. We need support from the state, we need private entities to stand up to help with treatment options because these are serious addictions," Police Chief Matt Burns said.

"Our churches, our nonprofits, our healthcare providers, our community and its citizens all need to get in this together, because we will not win this alone," Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

With all of the meth, heroin and marijuana in the community, authorities say it's a public safety issue.

We'll take a look at that Friday night on KELOLAND News. Plus, we'll show you how the police department and sheriff's office are responding

