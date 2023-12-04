MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Four people from out of state are behind bars in Meade County for allegedly transporting a large amount of drugs.

The Meade County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle near the Valley Market Store in Sturgis early this morning.

The driver of the suspicious vehicle said he was traveling from Kentucky to Wyoming and was on his way back to Kentucky.

Deputies arrested Tracey Adkins, Arthur Clemmons and Alexus Rose of Kentucky, as well as Rusty Clemmons of Georgia after they found over 4 points of suspected ketamine in the vehicle.