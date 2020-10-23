Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A health care provider in KELOLAND has seen an increase in people struggling with alcohol and substance abuse during the pandemic.

Stress over the pandemic is one of the factors linked to the uptick in alcohol and substance use according to Avera’s Manager of Addiction Services.

“There’s just so many different elements of stress that have played into lives of our community members too from financial stresses, stress with employment, stress with school and kids, relationships, so it kind of goes on and on and keeps going further out,” Avera Manager of Addiction Services Malia Holbeck said.

An event this weekend is aimed at preventing drug addiction and overdose deaths.

This Saturday is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Sioux Falls Police Department’s Lobby will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for you to drop off any unused medications.

“If we can get rid of those, we can eliminate a lot of the problems because there is a problem nationwide with people abusing medication and this is one area that basically people obtain it is stealing it, whether it’s from friends or relatives. If we have those medications, they’re no longer needed, we have a place that you can safely dispose of them,” Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

The department’s drop-off is also available Monday-Friday.

If you someone you know is struggling with addiction, there are resources that can help.

“Please reach out to help right now because we’re here and we’re available,” Holbeck said.

Meanwhile, law enforcement all over KELOLAND will be taking part in the drug take back from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

You can find your closest drop-off site here.