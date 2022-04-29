SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday, April 30 is National Drug Take Back Day, a day to help people get rid of their unused or expired medications.

Law enforcement agencies across South Dakota will set up secure drop off boxes at their offices.

One place you can go is the Law Enforcement Center in Sioux Falls. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find your nearest law enforcement agency participating in the DEA National Prescription Take-Back Day, click here.

To find your closest year-round take-back location or to order free DisposeRx packets, click here.

The Department of Social Services (DSS) is also offering free medication lock boxes to help safely store medications. For more information, click here.

A complete list of South Dakota’s Take Back sites can be found below: