Drug ring involving penitentiary phone calls lands woman in federal prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is headed to federal prison for her role in a drug ring involving South Dakota inmates.

Maribel Torres will spend nearly two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to federal drug and money laundering charges.

Factual Basis Statement signed by Maribel Torres

In a court document, Torres admits that she conspired with inmates and others to distribute large amounts of methamphetamines prior to July 2020. She admits taking part in phone calls to and from the South Dakota state penitentiary. During those calls, she would direct where “pound-quantities” of meth would be sent in South Dakota and in other states.

Maribel Torres also admits to illegally transferring money to hide drug transactions and coordinating the movement of cash across state lines into Iowa and Nebraska.

A judge sentenced Torres to 19 years in federal prison, along with five years supervised release.