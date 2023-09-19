SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Michigan man and a Pennsylvania woman – accused of dealing large amounts of meth in multiple states – made their most recent stop in South Dakota.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Brandi Vargason and 37-year old Reginald Nix on February 28th.

An indictment, filed in Minnehaha County, accuses Vargason of dealing meth and fentanyl, while she stayed at a Sioux Falls hotel.

That case was dismissed, when federal meth charges were filed against Vargason and Nix.

Tuesday Vargason pleaded guilty to dealing drugs in South Dakota. When she’s sentenced, she’ll face a minimum of 10-years in federal prison.

Nix has not entered a plea.

We did some digging and discovered that just weeks before the South Dakota arrests, the duo was making headlines in Ohio.

“The reason for the traffic stop today is you were drifting out of your lane, you kept drifting over the white… You weren’t texting and driving? Oh no, no! I’m sorry.”

The Ohio State patrol posted this video on social media showing a traffic stop along the Ohio Turnpike, less than a month before the Sioux Falls arrests.

Both Vargason and Nix were in the car. Troopers said they could smell burnt marijuana. When they searched the backseat, they allegedly found two pounds of meth dumped on the floor.

They are both accused of dealing drugs and being major drug offenders in Ohio.

Those cases have been on hold since their arrests in South Dakota.