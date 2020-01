SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We first told you about Michael Cooper a little over a year ago, when he was wanted by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

This past October a jury found him guilty of selling heroin laced with fentanyl. And now a federal judge has sentenced him to 20 years behind bars.

Darcy Hoff was also accused in the case. She reached a plea deal and is also serving a 20-year sentence.