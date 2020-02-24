Drug dealer given three life sentences by federal judge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge in Sioux Falls sentenced a convicted drug dealer to three life sentences Monday morning.

In November, a federal jury found Maurice Cathey guilty of selling 22-year old Layne Diaz the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed him two years ago.

Monday in court, two mothers spoke about losing their children to the heroin crisis. Cathey said he felt sorry for them, but continued to deny being involved in their deaths. He told the judge he was only guilty of selling crack cocaine.

Cathey has been in and out of prison since the late 1990s and has nine prior felony convictions.

During Monday’s hearing the judge told him he’s been building up to a life sentence for years.