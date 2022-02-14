SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s potent, cheap drug that is readily available in the Midwest and it continues to be the big drug of choice for those arrested in Pennington County.

Methamphetamine accounted for 57% of all drug possession arrests in the county in 2012. By 2021, that percentage had increased to 81%. That’s an 11% increase from the 70% in 2019. The numbers are from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office 2021 report.

The Midwest is a prime spot for available meth, according to the 2020 National Drug Threat Assessment from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Domestic labs once supplied most of the meth to users. Now that meth comes from Mexican Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO).

Although competition and the COVID-19 pandemic did drive up some meth prices, “prices in established markets remain consistently low,” according to the DEA’s 2020 report.

Pennington County had 1,126 drug possession arrests involving meth. The next highest was heroin with 48. The other category of LSD, PCP and several other drugs was 97.

The largest drug bust in the county in 2021 involved 72 pounds of meth with a street value of $1.5 million to $2 million, according to the county. The bust was made by the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team. The seizure also included 10 pounds of cocaine, six pounds of heroin 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, $150,000 cash in illegal drug sale proceeds and 13 guns, according to the county.

Most of the crime and violence in Pennington County has a connection with drugs, officials said on Feb. 14.

But, after two years of more than 300 theft investigation a year, the number dropped to 160 in 2021.

The county investigated 78 burglaries, 83 aggravated assaults and 55 sexual assaults. There were no murder investigations in 2021. All four categories were down from 2020.

Although assaults and other crime investigations were down from 2020, the sheriff’s office reports also include data from all of Pennington County which would include investigation from the police departments in Box Elder and Rapid City. The data involving the two cities is separate from the county only data.

Brendyn Medina, the public information officer for the Rapid City Police Department, said that since the city is the largest in the county, the majority of crimes will happen there.

The county had 16 murders in 2021. Rapid City had at least 13. The county sheriff’s office had 55 sexual assault cases in 2021, there were 213 in Box Elder, Rapid City and the county combined.

Pennington County is also part of an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Cases of child pornography and solicitation of minors increased in 2021. Pennington County investigated 108 cases of possession, distribution or manufacture of child pornography. That was an increase from 78 in 2020 and 84 in 2019. Cases of solicitation of minors increased from 34 to 36 from 2020 to 2021. There were 15 cases in 2019.

According to the United States Sentencing Commission, child pornography offenses decreased by 35.8% from fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2020 in the U.S.