SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — Two North Dakota men were arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Roberts County over the weekend.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near Sisseton early Sunday morning. A Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribal Police Officer stopped a vehicle and a Roberts County Deputy took over.

A police dog was later called in and the vehicle was searched. Officials say a large amount of marijuana, mushrooms and THC wax were found.

The driver Elijah Morrow and his passenger Bruce Gunderson are facing a list of charges. Those include multiple counts of felony distribution and felony possession.