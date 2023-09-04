SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 4. Happy Labor Day! Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Two North Dakota men were arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Roberts County over the weekend.

It’s a hot Labor Day, but the rest of the week should be cooler.

Authorities in Nevada were investigating a death at the site of the Burning Man festival where thousands of attendees remained stranded Saturday night as flooding from storms swept through the Nevada desert.

