CORSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A multi agency operation in north central KELOLAND turned up several pounds of marijuana.

It started with a traffic stop.

Authorities in Corson County pulled over a vehicle with Washington plates. During the stop K-9 Taz was deployed.

A search revealed about three-and-a-half-pounds of marijuana, nearly a half-ounce of hash oil, drug paraphernalia and two loaded handguns.

The driver was arrested and lodged at the Walworth County Jail in Selby, South Dakota.