Drowning Victim's Family Needs Help

Sioux Falls, S.D. - You may remember on Tuesday, KELOLAND News told you about a child who drowned in a pool on the northeast side of Sioux Falls. Now, we're learning more about who that little boy was. KELOLAND News met with his teacher who shares how this little guy left a big mark on her heart.

"Majaliwa was just like the light in the room. He was amazing," Majaliwa's teacher, Megan Peters said.

Teachers learn to love each of their students for different reasons. For Megan Peters, it was an instant connection with Majaliwa Ramadhani.

"He loved everyone that he met. You only had to meet him one time and then you were his best friend for life. He was very selfless. He just had so many friends. He was always making everyone laugh," Peters said.

Majaliwa came to the U.S. with his family as refugees last year. Peters says Majaliwa's family was already facing tragedy this year. Just last month an apartment fire destroyed all of their belongings.

"We aren't sure exactly how the family is going to be able to afford everything that is popping up right now. I know that Majaliwa was taken to the hospital, so I'm sure there will be hospital expenses. If nothing else, it's a way for them to get back on their feet," Peters said.

That's why Peters has started a Go Fund Me account, to offer some support during this dark time.

Even through the pain, Peters says the lesson she learned from her student will be with her forever.

"In a very short 8 years, Majaliwa created a legacy. He was a very special little boy. He definitely changed the way I view my job, and just the importance of living every day to the fullest," Peters said.

The money raised with the Go Fund Me will help with medical bills, funeral expenses, and whatever else the family needs at this time.