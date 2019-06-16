Local News

Drowning victim found at Covell Lake

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 09:08 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A kayaking outing on Covell Lake in Sioux Falls ended in a tragedy Saturday night. Two kayakers capsized, prompting a water rescue just after 8 p.m. 

Life guards from the nearby Terrace Park Aquatic Center were able to bring one of the kayakers safely to shore, and they received treatment at a local hospital.  

According to a news release from the city, the second kayaker was not recovered until 12 a.m. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, and Emergency Management were on the scene.  

Authorities haven't released any names.  

We expect to learn more information about the drowning during Monday morning's briefing by Sioux Falls police.  

This is a developing story- stay with KELOLAND News on air, online, and on social media as we bring you the latest. 

