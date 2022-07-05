RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police have identified 43-year-old Sheldon Glenn in a July 4 drowning incident in Rapid City.

According to authorities, police were called to Memorial Park around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a man holding another man in the water. When police arrived, Glenn was underwater in the pond and 27-year-old Walter Mousseau Jr. of Pine Ridge, was detained as a suspect.

Mousseau was then brought to the Public Safety Building where he was interviewed and placed under arrest for First Degree Murder. Mousseau is now in Pennington County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Justin Gizzi at 605-394-4134.