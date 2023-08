PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 69-year-old man drowned Friday night after falling in the water near Down’s Marina in Pierre.

Police say the man was grabbing something from is boat but did not return to his vehicle.

He was found in the water unresponsive.

Authorities began C-P-R until he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man’s name has not been released until family is notified.