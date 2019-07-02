Drowning at Memorial Park Pond in Rapid City

RAPID CITY S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City and Pennington County Water Rescue rushed to Memorial Park Pond for a possible drowning. The call came in around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

The sun was shining at Memorial Park Pond Tuesday afternoon, but that wasn’t the case when rescue crews were called out. It was dark when divers arrived and that made the search more challenging.

“One of the big things that we try to do in a water rescue situation is identify the last seen point and so not having land marks to go off of, obviously working in the dark and then the witnesses not having a familiarity with that area,” Jim Bussell with the Rapid City Fire Department said.

Witnesses on scene stated they saw a man enter the water for a swim and not re-surface.

“They got to the pond pretty quickly. They were able to get into the water. With about 40 minutes or so, give or take the individual was pulled from the water,” Bussell said.

Rescue workers tried to resuscitate the man. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say alcohol may have been involved. Rapid City Police Public Information Officer Brendyn Medina says that shows the importance of making safe choices for the Independence day holiday.

“Any time you have a situation like this is Rapid City, it’s a tragic one. That’s exactly what we are experiencing. Hopefully this can serve as a way to remind others to remember to be safe in these types of situations and that water and alcohol don’t mix,” Medina said.