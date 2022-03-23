SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Drought conditions across much of the state have yet to improve.

Central South Dakota farmers and ranchers Lyle Perman and Charles Todd, say conditions on their operations remain extremely dry.

2021 was a dry one for many producers across the region. A lack of rain and snow isn’t making this year any better.

“For the winter we’ve had approximately eight inches of snow here. A normal is 36 inches for a normal winter, so if you want to look at numbers, we are 60% below normal,” said Perman.

“Right now we are pretty on the extreme side of the dry. We have had very minimal snowfall, had maybe six inches of snow kind of toward the end of February, but otherwise that’s been about the biggest snow we’ve had,” said Todd.

The ground is currently bare and dry with conditions impacting crop land, pastures and water supply.

“So for the cattle side, we are mostly worried about the water situation. At least last year, spring we went in with having dugouts that had water in them. Of course, it didn’t last us all the way through the year, but we were able to run off till about the first of August. This year, we are already looking at almost no water in them or accessible water because the water levels are so low,” said Todd.

This means producers will have to haul water to their livestock, or the pastures may be so dry they cannot let the cattle out to graze. The key to getting out of this drought is timely rains.

“In about a month, that it’s warm enough and we get an inch of rain a week for six weeks, that would be perfect,” said Perman.

But they’re bracing for that not to happen.

“The saying you plan for drought and pray for rain, that’s absolutely what we do. Drought is just a part of our management plan. If you don’t have a drought plan and you’re in agriculture, you maybe should consider changing professions because in my lifetime this is something that happens on a regular basis,” said Perman.

Some of the ways producers are working to combat drought conditions including adjusting their livestock stocking rates, considering ways to get water to their cattle and if conditions are too bad in their fields, they may consider adjusting their crop rotation.

Fire is always a major concern for producers during a drought. Perman says they are making sure their firefighting gear is ready and working in case they were to have a fire.