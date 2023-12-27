Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is offering additional resources when it comes to holiday recycling.

You can now drop off your real Christmas trees, lights and any additional boxes you have at home at several sites.

Holiday recycling has never been easier with all of the extra sites and things that can be dropped off this season.

“If they have natural trees or wreaths, or any greenery like that, we do have at our remote sites a drop off station for those trees, the wreaths and any greenery items,” the city’s education and outreach coordinator Ria Hannon said.

“Like if you take your Christmas tree and you make sure that you take the garland off of it. There’s no tree stands, there’s no plastic bags. That helps make the process way more efficient,” public works coordinance officer Sean Jewett said.

Just last year they had over four tons of Christmas trees that were taken to these sites. The city was able to use and recycle the trees into mulch.

You also can deliver and drop off Christmas lights and excess cardboard board boxes that you have around the holidays at designated sites.

One of the biggest issues with holiday recycling is the disposal of Christmas lights.

“That actually is a huge issue for us because it comes out, it gets really tangled up in all of our equipment, it gets tangled up in the recycling line and causes huge blockages. But we actually have about 12 locations around town that people can take their Christmas lights to and we will recycle them separately,” Hannon said.

“It can make a big tangled mess and sometimes that can cut three, four, five hours of our operator’s time to make sure that they untangle this. It would be really easy just to prevent that from happening and take an extra step and remove that before you dump your Christmas tree,” Jewett said.

The Christmas trees and items can be dropped off from now until January 31.

If you would like to learn more about the 12 drop off sites locations throughout Rapid City, you can click here.