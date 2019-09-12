DRONE VIDEO: Flooding in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The town of Madison is underwater.

Drone video sent to KELOLAND News from Brandon Trocke shows many homes, businesses and roads underwater throughout the town. Authorities in Madison said power outages throughout town are common and the power won’t be restored until it safe to do so.

There is no travel advised in Madison. All the barricades are in use and some roads may not be marked. Low lying areas have been evacuated throughout the morning.

KELOLAND News is in Madison Thursday and will have more coverage throughout the day online and on-air.