MATLOCK, Iowa (KELO) — Multiple agencies in Northwestern Iowa helped with an arrest after a State Trooper found a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday north of Matlock. Officials say the vehicle was in a pursuit with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was also believed to have stolen guns. The Obrien County Sheriff’s Office used its drone to find the suspect in a field.

Officials say a K9 with the Sheldon Police Department was deployed and the suspect was tased.

The investigation is ongoing.