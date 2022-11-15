RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City has become a winter wonderland in the last 24 hours. With the snow continuing to fall, the roads have become very slippery.

The first big snowfall of the year has arrived in Rapid City, and it won’t be the last.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This could act as a reminder for the rest of the winter season to be prepared,” Capt. Chris Hislip, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Several inches of snow are what is expected to fall here in some parts of Rapid City. That’s why drivers need to be taking all the precautions.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has already responded to several crashes caused by the slick roads.

“It’s important to know that speed is always a factor when it comes to this because you don’t have as much friction on the roadway. So we always say reduce your speed. Plan your route too because if you know you are going to be in a hilly area, go around that if at all possible,” Capt. Hislip said.

City crews are trying to clear the streets. The plows started last night, starting with the main roads and plan to continue through tonight clearing school routes and neighborhoods.

“We are monitoring the situation as best we can and moving traffic as safely as it can be,” Dale Pfeifle, Superintendent of Rapid City Street Dept., said.

During this time, the city and law enforcement urge everyone to drive slowly, give yourself enough time to get where you need to go, and be patient.

“We are all in the same scenario, weather-wise. We have to do our best to get to where we want to go safely,” Pfeifle said.

The City of Rapid City also asks that drivers move over for the plows to clear the streets. Not only does it help them do their job, but it’s also the law.