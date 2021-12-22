Driving drunk to court gets woman 7th DUI arrest, sheriff’s office says

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old woman was arrested in Lincoln County after driving to her court appearance under the influence of alcohol.

The Lincoln County’s Sheriff’s Office says the Hartford woman was being sentenced in a Lincoln County courtroom for a 6th DUI conviction. After the sentencing was complete, authorities suspected she may have been under the influence prior to her court appearance. Authorities were able to determine that the woman drove herself to court for the sentencing.

The woman was arrested and charged with DUI 3rd and was taken to the Minnehaha County Jail.

