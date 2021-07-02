Driveway Meals: Customers flock to Sioux Falls man’s home for authentic food

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who live near Covel Avenue and 26th Street in Sioux Falls have a secret they may not want to share with us.

They’ve discovered a new place to eat.

It’s not a restaurant. It’s a guy in his driveway with a giant smoker and a passion for food.

Meet Ronald Blackman. Not long ago, he started cooking for family and friends on Fridays.

“I did it one time I where I came out and sold Barbeques and after that just kind of took off,” said Blackman.

Usually, he cooks up big meals on “Jethro” his 350-gallon giant BB pit. But today it’s a 4th of July/Ronald’s birthday weekend tradition: Seafood boil.

“You’re lucky I saved the crab legs, you get lobster claws,” he said to one of his regular customers.

Today 15 dollars will get you an authentic southern meal.

“People will come over here and they’ll come up and get their food and some of them stay and hang out and talk,” said Blackman.

On the menu today, crawdads, lobster, crab and potatoes.

“Steaming you? Ha ha!” Ronald laughed.

And on the grill, smoked chicken and crab mac & cheese. For those who have been lucky enough to discover this driveway diner, it has been one of a kind experience.

Jerad Warkenthien discovered Ronald’s cooking when he and his fellow city workers were working on a project in front of Ronald’s home one day.

“He came up and talked to us and said that he’s having a barbecue and come on over and have a bite and we did and it was delicious,” said Warkenthien.

And now they come back every Friday. Warkenthien says his favorite is the smoked pork loin, and Ronald’s deserts.

“I put that peach cobbler in the smoker so it takes some of the smoke flavors and it caramelizes the peaches,” said Blackman.

“Since I was a little kid, me and my dad were always cooking together and he taught me everything I know. People say how do you make that? And I guess it’s hard for me to tell them because I don’t use recipes!”

The city guys probably aren’t going to be too happy with us here at KELOLAND because now we’ve shared their secret.

But the good news is Ronald has a catering business and is in the process of building a food truck, to bring his cooking to a lot more of us.

Ronald is licensed to cook in his driveway and undergoes health inspections.

His business is called “R Cross M Big Country” catering. Click here for a link to his Facebook page.