HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Huron Police are sending out a reminder to drivers after a crash near Memorial Park over the weekend.

The department says it happened while officers were helping with traffic control for the annual Andy’s Road Race. A patrol car was sitting along Highway 14 with its amber lights on. An approaching car didn’t move into the passing lane and hit the patrol car.

  • Courtesy Huron Police Department
  • Courtesy Huron Police Department
  • Courtesy Huron Police Department

Officials say major damage was done to the rear of the patrol car. No one was seriously hurt.

Authorities are reminding drivers that it is a law in South Dakota to move over for emergency vehicles.