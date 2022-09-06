HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Huron Police are sending out a reminder to drivers after a crash near Memorial Park over the weekend.

The department says it happened while officers were helping with traffic control for the annual Andy’s Road Race. A patrol car was sitting along Highway 14 with its amber lights on. An approaching car didn’t move into the passing lane and hit the patrol car.

Courtesy Huron Police Department

Courtesy Huron Police Department

Courtesy Huron Police Department

Officials say major damage was done to the rear of the patrol car. No one was seriously hurt.

Authorities are reminding drivers that it is a law in South Dakota to move over for emergency vehicles.