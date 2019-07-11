Drivers react to Sioux City I-29 construction project’s end of year completion date

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO)– You’ve probably driven through the construction on I-29 more than once when heading to Sioux City or Omaha.

In fact, the project has been going on for more than a decade in Sioux City.

But now, it may finally be coming to an end.

Drivers say it’s been over a decade of problems trying to get through Sioux City on Interstate 29.

“The lane changes, I’ve almost gotten in accidents down there, people changing lanes when you’re right beside them,” Tim O’Hara said.

“You have to drive all the way around to get to the hospital instead of one specific way, and then you have to turn around and go the opposite direction,” Star Dahm said.

While drivers say they want the construction to be finished as quickly as possible, some say they’re skeptical it’s going to be completed by the end of this year.

“I hope they do, but when they get busy on so many projects down there, you got to concentrate on getting one done before you start on the other one,” Dahm said.

“They still got bridge work to do and pile ons and all that, so I don’t foresee it happening,” O’Hara said.

Whenever the construction is complete, drivers hope it makes traveling in Sioux City easier.

“Hopefully it makes transportation a lot easier,” Dahm said.

” Obviously it’s going smooth it up. There’s going to be more lanes, so traffic will flow better. It’s been a hard project with all of it going right through in the downtown area, or close to it. It’s been a tough project and that’s why it’s taken so long,” O’Hara said.

The Project Manager says as long as the weather continues to hold, crews will be able to stay on schedule.