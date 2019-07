The streets are drying out, and some drivers are fixing their cars after severe weather flooded and damaged areas of KELOLAND. Some of the hardest hit areas of the state include Sioux Falls and Wakonda. Early Wednesday morning, drivers had to crank up their windshield wipers and pull over. Even if you made it through the deep puddles without car trouble, we're showing you why you want to keep an eye on it for a while.

Most of us are trying to keep our heads above water. So, rather than be late to work or wherever they're going, drivers will risk it and wade through pools of uncertainty -- aka flooded intersections -- just get down the road.