Drivers in and out of Brandon encouraged to be patient

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – There are so many closed roads in Minnehaha County, the emergency manager is running out of signs.

Several flooded roads are in the Brandon area, where there is only one way in and out of town. Drivers need to take Interstate 90.

The detours are slowing down traffic whether you are headed in or out of town.

“I ran into a few shall I say disenchanted drivers this morning that were confronted with some of the road blocks and I just encourage them to be patient. Hopefully the water will recede quickly and we will open up some additional routes,” Brandon Police Chief Joe Weir said.

In addition to the Brandon area, Minnehaha County’s Emergency Manager suggests drivers avoid any roads east and west of the Big Sioux River.

If you need to head north, he says your best bet is to hop on Interstate 29.

